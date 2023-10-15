Maharashtra: 12 killed, over 20 injured as mini-bus hits container on Samruddhi Expressway

At least 12 people were killed and 23 others injured when a speeding mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formerly known as Aurangabad, police said. There were 35 passengers travelling by the private bus, an official told news agency PTI. At least 12 people were killed when a speeding mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The accident took place around 12.30am in Vaijapur area of the expressway in the district, nearly 350 km from Mumbai. The bus driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the bus hit the container from the rear side, the official added.

Twelve passengers were killed. The deceased include five men, six women and a minor girl. The official said 23 others received injuries and they were admitted to a government hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk