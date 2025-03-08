Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra: 2 killed, 6 injured as SUV overturns on Samruddhi Expressway

PTI |
Mar 08, 2025 02:06 PM IST

The accident occurred around 9 am on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway when an SUV carrying devotees from Yavatmal was heading to Shirdi.

Two people were killed and six others injured after an SUV overturned and was hit by another vehicle on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Saturday morning, police said.

Six injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital, where three of them are in critical condition. (File) (Pic used for representation)
Six injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital, where three of them are in critical condition. (File) (Pic used for representation)

The accident occurred around 9 am when the SUV with devotees from Yavatmal was heading to Shirdi, an official from Sindkhed Raja police station said.

He said one of the tyres of the vehicle burst, causing it to overturn, and it was hit by a car from behind.

The official said the deceased were identified as Vidya Sable and Motiram Borkar.

He said the six injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital, where three of them are in critical condition.

The official said the traffic police and an emergency team rushed to the accident site, and traffic was disrupted for some time on the expressway.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On