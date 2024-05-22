Maharashtra: 6 feared dead after boat capsizes in Ujani dam waters; NDRF, SDRF deployed

Six people remain missing in Maharashtra after a boat capsized on Tuesday evening in Ujani dam waters near Kalashi village, close to Indapur Tahseel of Pune district. The police said that NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed on site. Six missing after boat capsizes in Maharashtra (Representational image)(HT PHOTO)

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Pune district, around 140 km from the city.

Initial reports suggested that the six people on the boat are missing. Now, authorities said that the people on the boat have likely drowned.

The police officials on site said, “Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration and police are deployed for search and rescue operations.”

“Seven people were in the boat. One of them swam to safety and raised an alarm, following which local villagers and rescue teams reached the spot. A search operation is on,” said Pune superintendent of police Pankaj Deshmukh.

When the incident happened, it was raining with thunderstorm in the area. The strong winds made it difficult for boat, which acts as a launch to regularly ferry locals from one side of the water body to another, capsized, officials said.

