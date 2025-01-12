Menu Explore
Maharashtra: 8 dead, several injured as tempo rams into truck carrying iron rods in Nashik

PTI |
Jan 12, 2025 10:25 PM IST

They were returning from a religious event in Niphad.

Eight persons were killed and several others injured after a tempo and truck collided on Sunday at Dwarka Circle in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a police official said.

Rescue operations were started by police and fire brigade personnel along with residents and passersby in the congested stretch immediately.(PTI)
The incident took place near an Ayyappa temple at 7:30pm, he added. "There were 16 passengers in the tempo, which was on its way to CIDCO area here.

They were returning from a religious event in Niphad. The tempo driver lost control of the vehicle and rear-ended the truck carrying iron rods.

Some of the deaths took place on the spot. Some of the injured are critical," the official said.

Rescue operations were started by police and fire brigade personnel along with residents and passersby in the congested stretch immediately, he added.

The injured are recuperating at the district hospital and in some private facilities, the official said. There is likelihood of the death toll rising since some of the passengers have sustained grievous injuries, police and health officials informed.

