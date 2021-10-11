Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Some traders body objects to MVA call for statewide bandh

Maharashtra Bandh LIVE updates: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- a ruling alliance of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena -- has called for a statewide bandh on Monday to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which at least eight were killed including four farmers. The bandh is being observed in solidarity with farmers of the country, who are protesting since last year against the Centre's three farm legislation.

"The BJP-led central government has allowed the loot of agriculture produce through the three newly-enacted farm laws and now the kin of its minister is killing farmers. We have to show solidarity with the cultivators," said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Sunday as he urged the state residents to support the bandh.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut also said that it is necessary to wake people up against the Centre’s anti-farmer policies, adding that farmers are not alone in their fight and the process of showing solidarity with them must begin from Maharashtra.