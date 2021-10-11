Home / India News / Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Some traders body objects to MVA call for statewide bandh
Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Some traders body objects to MVA call for statewide bandh

  • Maharashtra Bandh LIVE updates: The shutdown is called to mark the ruling government's solidarity with farmers, agitating against the three farm laws and to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. 
File image for representation purpose only.
File image for representation purpose only. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra Bandh LIVE updates: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- a ruling alliance of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena -- has called for a statewide bandh on Monday to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which at least eight were killed including four farmers. The bandh is being observed in solidarity with farmers of the country, who are protesting since last year against the Centre's three farm legislation.

"The BJP-led central government has allowed the loot of agriculture produce through the three newly-enacted farm laws and now the kin of its minister is killing farmers. We have to show solidarity with the cultivators," said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Sunday as he urged the state residents to support the bandh.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut also said that it is necessary to wake people up against the Centre’s anti-farmer policies, adding that farmers are not alone in their fight and the process of showing solidarity with them must begin from Maharashtra.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 11, 2021 06:28 AM IST

    Security heightened at Mumbai ahead of shutdown

    In view of the bandh, security arrangements have been heightened in the state's capital city of Mumbai. The police on Sunday said that strict patrolling will be held to ensure no untoward incident takes place. Striking reserves will also be deployed at strategic points, with three companies of Maharashtra state reserve police force (SRPF), 500 Home Guards and 700 men from Local Arms units, news agencies reported quoting police.

  • Oct 11, 2021 05:55 AM IST

    Maharashtra bandh today: What you need to know

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the Maharashtra bandh decision and the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the ruling parties are politicising the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Read More

  • Oct 11, 2021 05:33 AM IST

    Traders body objects to Maharashtra bandh call

    The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) in Maharashtra has objected to the bandh on Monday. The traders' union in a statement on Sunday said they were limping back to business after eighteen months of lockdowns amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the bandh would hit their earnings.

Monday, October 11, 2021
