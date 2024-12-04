Maharashtra chief minister swearing-in: schedule, venue, and details

The swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's new chief minister set to take place on Thursday at 5 pm at Mumbai's Azad Maidan will have an impressive security presence, with over 4,000 police personnel deployed across the venue. Preparations underway for the oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government, scheduled for December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. (ANI)(Deepak Salvi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend, along with a large number of supporters from the Mahayuti allies including BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

The grandeur of the event marked by its high-profile attendance is being met with tight security preparations to ensure a smooth ceremony.

Devendra Fadnavis, who was elected unanimously as the leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislature party on Wednesday will take the oath of office for his third term as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

His election has set the stage for a significant political moment, drawing attention from both his party and the state’s allies. The swearing-in ceremony promises to be a landmark event in Maharashtra's political landscape.

To accommodate the overwhelming crowd expected at the venue, special arrangements have been made for 40,000 BJP supporters, creating a large and vibrant atmosphere.

How strong is the security for Maharashtra CM's oath ceremony?

Meanwhile, 2,000 VVIPs including political leaders and influential figures from various religious communities will be given separate seating arrangements to ensure their comfort and security.

Security at the venue will be nothing short of robust, with more than 3,500 police personnel and 520 officers working tirelessly to maintain order.

Alongside them, specialised teams from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), the quick response team (QRT), the riots control team, delta, combat teams and the bomb detection and disposal squad will be on standby, ensuring that every possible threat is mitigated.

The presence of these teams highlights the comprehensive approach to safeguarding the event.

Senior police officers will oversee the entire security operation, coordinating efforts to ensure that the ceremony proceeds without incident. Given the significance of the event and its wide-reaching implications, ensuring public safety is the top priority.

To further enhance security measures, attention has also been paid to traffic management, given the expected congestion on the roads leading to Azad Maidan.

Traffic diversions announced for Azad Maidan oath ceremony?

To ease the traffic flow, more than 280 personnel from the traffic division, including senior officers, have been assigned to oversee smooth vehicular movement in the vicinity. However, some routes will be diverted to accommodate the large influx of people attending the ceremony.

In anticipation of parking difficulties at Azad Maidan, traffic police have advised attendees to use public transport, especially local trains, to reach the venue.

The move aims to ease the pressure on roads and ensure a hassle-free experience for all attendees.