Monday, Oct 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde dares Uddhav Thackeray to take him on, not his son

PTI |
Oct 07, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde challenged former CM Uddhav Thackeray to face off with him, and not his son.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and his former leader Uddhav Thackeray to face off with him instead of targeting his son.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (PTI Photo) and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (HT File Photo)
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (PTI Photo) and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (HT File Photo)

CM Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena, was speaking at a public event in Thane.

He was referring to some remarks by Thackeray against his son Shrikant Shinde, who represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, after inducting a Shiv Sena leader into the Sena (UBT) fold.

Read more: Actor Govinda bullet injury: How Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, others reacted

“Why criticise someone’s son? Here’s a challenge to take on his father instead. They (Thackeray) are shattered within because of the response to my work, and that's why they are making such comments,” said Shinde.

The CM said he would respond to barbs against him with his work.

Shinde split the undivided Shiv Sena in June 2022 after he led a rebellion and sided with the BJP to become the CM. His camp subsequently got the party name and its bow-and-arrow symbol. Since the division, both Sena factions have been locked in a bitter wrangle.

India News

