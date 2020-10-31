e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra CM managed to fight state’s Covid-19 situation well: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra CM managed to fight state’s Covid-19 situation well: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut further stated that there are various challenges before the Maharashtra government.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 17:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut .
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut .(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray managed to fight the Covid-19 situation in the state very well, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut here on Saturday.

“Pune is the centre of Maharashtra’s politics. When Balasaheb Thackeray was there it (centre) was Mumbai but now all important people are in Pune. Even though some people were thinking this type of government won’t be formed but people like me were of the opinion earlier as well that it will be formed. The government has completed one year on October 28,” said Raut during a press conference.

“I would say Uddhav Thackeray has managed to fight Covid-19 very well. If you go to other states you will realise it,” he added.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The Shiv Sena leader further stated that there are various challenges before the Maharashtra government. Central leaders feel there should not be opposition or opposition leaders but Raut is always of the opinion that there should be a strong opposition party or leader.

“Today we see the Bihar election....A youngster who has nobody’s support, his family members are in jail, CBI and Income tax is behind him. A youngster like him creates a challenge....If Tejaswi Yadav becomes Chief Minister then I won’t be surprised at last these are public feelings/sentiments,” he added.

Raut further said if NCP chief Sharad Pawar gives advice then nobody should have a problem with it, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to take his advice earlier.

“Chandrakant Patil needs to learn a lot many things till now. Sharad Pawar is the senior-most leader with experience in the state and if we don’t take that benefit then we are useless. Pawar saahab is our leader, if the Governor is also sending people to Pawar Saahab then it’s good, I welcome it. If the Governor needs guidance from Sharad Pawar then I would advice Pawar Saahab that he must guide him as well,” said Raut.

Raut also said that if any Governor, be it from any state wants to do politics he must come out of governor house and do it, governor house is most respected and we maintain it.

“Nobody from Delhi says this (Maharashtra) government will fall and even now state leaders have slowly started accepting it.

“Till one year ago, there was a difference between the Hindutva of BJP and Shiv Sena, we used to present it aggressively and we do it even today. I always tell Balasaheb Thackeray’s statement--I want to become Khumaini (Afghanistan) of Hindutva’. I don’t feel Shiv Sena has used Hindutva for politics and if somebody has done it we didn’t stop them,” he added.

tags
top news
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
Delhi sees coldest October since 1962: IMD
Delhi sees coldest October since 1962: IMD
DC vs MI LIVE: Anrich Nortje breaks MI’s opening stand, de Kock departs
DC vs MI LIVE: Anrich Nortje breaks MI’s opening stand, de Kock departs
Kamal Nath challenges EC order to revoke star campaigner status in SC
Kamal Nath challenges EC order to revoke star campaigner status in SC
LIVE: ‘NDA will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
LIVE: ‘NDA will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
KXIP vs RR Review, DC vs MI & RCB vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs RR Review, DC vs MI & RCB vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In