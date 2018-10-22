Maharashtra CM’s wife crosses safety range to click selfie on board Angriya

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis clicked a selfie on the restricted area of Angriya, India’s first domestic luxury cruise ship, despite being cautioned by the police, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

ANI reported that Amruta was seen sitting across Angriya’s safety range on Saturday, in a 30-second video of the incident, during the ship’s journey from Mumbai to Goa for the first time.

She is seen sitting in the place which looks like the extreme edge of the ship as a security personnel stands a few feet behind her, ANI said. A police officer is seen walking to the spot after jumping through some railings and speaking to the security personnel.

The security personnel is then seen conveying the official’s message to Amruta. He gestured to her in what seemed like a caution against crossing the safety range of the cruise ship. She is seen taking out her phone and clicking a selfie while sitting at the same spot.

The incident occurred during the maiden trip of India’s first domestic cruise, which started operating on Mumbai-Goa sea route from Saturday. It boasts of six bars, two restaurants, a swimming pool, discotheque, a reading room and a spa.

The cruise ship has 104 rooms and the capacity to accommodate 400 passengers and 70 crew members. The travel time of the cruise from Mumbai to Goa is 14 hours.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 15:45 IST