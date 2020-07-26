e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flags off 25 ambulances donated by Shiv Sena

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flags off 25 ambulances donated by Shiv Sena

The Covid-19 tally in Mumbai has now climbed to 1,07,981 including 78,877 patients recovered/discharged and 6,033 deaths.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 08:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mumbai
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the ambulances on Saturday.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the ambulances on Saturday. (@OfficeofUT/Twitter Photo )
         

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off 25 ambulances donated by his party Shiv Sena yesterday.

Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, has reported 1,090 Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths on Saturday. As many as 617 people have been discharged after being recovered from the disease, said the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The Covid-19 tally in the city has now climbed to 1,07,981 including 78,877 patients recovered/discharged and 6,033 deaths.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

According to the Union health ministry, Maharashtra has reported 3,57,117 Covid-19 cases including, 1,44,018 active cases, 1,99,967 recoveries and 13,132 deaths so far.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
Unlock 3: Metro trains, schools likely to not reopen
Unlock 3: Metro trains, schools likely to not reopen
Covid-19 latest updates: US has over 4.17 million of world’s 15.98 million cases
Covid-19 latest updates: US has over 4.17 million of world’s 15.98 million cases
Rajasthan crisis puts governors’ powers in the spotlight
Rajasthan crisis puts governors’ powers in the spotlight
Explainer: What is mahajobs portal and how it is helping during Covid-19
Explainer: What is mahajobs portal and how it is helping during Covid-19
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
COVAX Facility aims to deliver 2 bn doses by end of 2021: Dr Poonam K Singh
COVAX Facility aims to deliver 2 bn doses by end of 2021: Dr Poonam K Singh
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In