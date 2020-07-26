Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flags off 25 ambulances donated by Shiv Sena

india

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 08:24 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off 25 ambulances donated by his party Shiv Sena yesterday.

Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, has reported 1,090 Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths on Saturday. As many as 617 people have been discharged after being recovered from the disease, said the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

The Covid-19 tally in the city has now climbed to 1,07,981 including 78,877 patients recovered/discharged and 6,033 deaths.

According to the Union health ministry, Maharashtra has reported 3,57,117 Covid-19 cases including, 1,44,018 active cases, 1,99,967 recoveries and 13,132 deaths so far.