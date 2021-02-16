Maharashtra completes Covid-19 immunization of 4,679 healthcare workers
- Maharashtra has around 8 lakh healthcare workers and 5.8 lakh frontline workers registered on the centralised Co-WIN app.
On the first day for administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, 4,679 healthcare workers in Maharashtra completed their immunization, health department officials said. These healthcare workers were given the first dose of the vaccine 28 days ago.
It is mandatory to maintain a gap of 28 days for taking the second dose of Covid vaccine. Maharashtra has around 8 lakh healthcare workers and 5.8 lakh frontline workers registered on the centralised Co-WIN app.
However, health officials again experienced technical glitches on Co-WIN app while starting with the second dose of the vaccine. The names of beneficiaries who had registered offline or manually were not found on Co-WIN app which affected the vaccination drive.
Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope said that it was not a major issue and directives have been issued to upload these names.
"It is not true that those expected to get a second dose could not find their names on the Co-WIN app. The fact is only those beneficiaries who were registered offline or manually for taking the first shot of the vaccine could not find their names on Co-WIN app. It was found that these names will have to be uploaded on the app for which directives have been issued. It will be resolved soon," Tope said.
Till Monday, a total 71,36,725 people were vaccinated. On Monday alone, the state has vaccinated 29,884 people including 9,556 healthcare workers and 15,649 frontline workers, according to the data released by the state health department.
Maharashtra has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases for the last six days. Monday was the sixth consecutive day when the state reported 3,000 plus cases. The rise in cases started from February 10 when it reported 3,451 cases. Between February 11 and 15, it recorded 3,297 cases, 3,670 cases, 3611 cases, 4,092 cases and 3,365 cases respectively. This has alarmed the state authorities as Covid cases had hit a plateau for the last three months.
The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra, which is India’s worst affected state, stands at 20,67,643 including 51,552 deaths and 19,78,708 recoveries.
