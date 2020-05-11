Maharashtra Covid-19 tally 23401 after 1230 new cases; death toll 868
Press Trust of India
Maharashtra on Monday reported 1230 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases in the state to 23401.
The state also reported death of 36 patients, taking the death toll to 868, said a health department official.
