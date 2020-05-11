e-paper
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally 23401 after 1230 new cases; death toll 868

Maharashtra Covid-19 tally 23401 after 1230 new cases; death toll 868

The state also reported death of 36 patients, taking the death toll to 868, said a health department official.

india Updated: May 11, 2020 22:34 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India
Migrants waiting outside Borivali railway station to board a special train being checked by members of the health department during the nationwide lockdown due to Covid, in Mumbai on Monday.
Migrants waiting outside Borivali railway station to board a special train being checked by members of the health department during the nationwide lockdown due to Covid, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI file photo)
         

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1230 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases in the state to 23401.

The state also reported death of 36 patients, taking the death toll to 868, said a health department official.

