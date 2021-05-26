Home / India News / Maharashtra Covid tally drops; home isolation banned in 18 districts
BMC medical staff vaccinate beneficiaries against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar in Mumbai earlier this month. (HT file)
BMC medical staff vaccinate beneficiaries against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar in Mumbai earlier this month. (HT file)
india news

Maharashtra Covid tally drops; home isolation banned in 18 districts

All the Covid-19 cases -- both symptomatic as well as asymptomatic -- in Thane, Pune, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Osmanabad, Beed, Raigad, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Kolhapur, Sangli, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Latur will be shifted to Covid care centres
READ FULL STORY
By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 08:52 AM IST

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 24,136 new Covid-19 cases and 601 deaths. The total number of tests conducted on Tuesday was 264,275. The total number of people affected by Covid-19 in the state so far stands at 5,626,155.

There are currently 314,368 active patients across the state. Pune tops the list with 45,648 cases, followed by Mumbai with 27,855. The death toll has now reached 90,349, with Mumbai leading with 14,650 deaths, followed by Pune with 11,747 deaths.

Also Read | Maharashtra to get 60k vials of black fungus medicine

Meanwhile, the state government has banned home isolation in 18 districts that have a high number of cases. All the Covid-19 cases-- both symptomatic as well as asymptomatic -- in Thane, Pune, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Osmanabad, Beed, Raigad, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Kolhapur, Sangli, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Latur will have to be shifted to Covid care centres (CCC).

State health minister Rajesh Tope, who addressed the media after the meeting with collectors and commissioners of these 18 districts, said monitoring home quarantine patients has become an issue. “There will be no more home isolations in these 18 districts where the positivity rate is higher than the state average. We have seen that proper treatment not been given to patients in home isolation. Hence, the patients will be shifted to CCCs. We are increasing the number of CCCs across the state, especially in smaller villages,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.