Maharashtra defers reopening of schools; Covid-19 cases in Mumbai drop below 200

The Maharashtra government on Monday deferred its decision on reopening schools in the state following opposition to its earlier announcement to resume in-person learning in schools beginning Tuesday, officials said.

Covid-19 task forces in the state were not in favour of government’s earlier decision to resume in-person teaching for classes five and eight in rural areas and classes eight to 12 in urban areas since the under-18 population is not yet vaccinated against the deadly virus, they added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday recorded 195 fresh infections, a significant decrease from the high numbers witnessed since the beginning of the second wave.

The administration has also said that all mall employees and visitors have to be fully vaccinated, barring those below 18 years of age.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 4,145 new cases and 100 deaths due to the pandemic. There were 152,165 tests done on Monday, while the number of recoveries stood at 5,811. There are currently 62,452 active Covid-19 patients across the state including 14,610 in Pune, the highest for any city in the state, followed by 6,938 in Thane and 6,909 in Satara. A total of 625,414 vaccine doses were administered in the state on Monday.