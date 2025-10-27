Maharashtra doctor death: Police to probe all 4 rape incidents mentioned in suicide note

The Satara police on Sunday told a local court that they will probe four alleged incidents of rape mentioned in the suicide note inscribed on the palm of the government medical officer posted in Phaltan, Satara district. Gopal Badane is a Phaltan City police sub-inspector and co-accused in the case. In her suicide note, the Satara doctor accused the cop of sexual assault (HT Photo)

Police sub-inspector Gopal Badane, who was named in the note, was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till October 30.

Badane, now suspended, had been missing since the case was registered. He travelled between Phaltan, Pandharpur, Solapur, and Beed to evade arrest, keeping his phone switched off and contacting a few people through social media, police sources said.

Also Read | Another shocking reveal in Maharashtra doctor suicide, cousin alleges second note

He decided to surrender at the Phaltan rural police station on Saturday night after relatives informed him that he could face dismissal if he continued to abscond.

In court on Sunday, the police sought his custody, saying they needed to verify the rape allegations, recover his mobile phone and vehicle, and question him about the sequence of events.

During initial questioning, Badane reportedly broke down and denied the allegations. Defence lawyer Rahul Dhyagude told the court that the allegations were “vague and baseless” and questioned the authenticity of the suicide note.

“Its contents are inconsistent; one day of custody would have been sufficient,” he said.

The public prosecutor argued that the note could be treated as a dying declaration and carried evidentiary value, citing legal precedents.