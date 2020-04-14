Maharashtra doubled its Covid-19 tally in 6 days, now inches towards 2,500

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 13:37 IST

Maharashtra added 121 Covid-19 positive cases to its already staggering number of infected, taking the total to 2,455 on Tuesday. No deaths were reported since Monday, the state health authorities said.

Giving the break-up, the health authorities said that Mumbai recorded the highest number of 92 cases, taking its Covid-19 count to 1,632. Thirteen cases were reported in Navi Mumbai, 10 in Thane, five in Vasai Virar and one in Raigad.

The state has seen rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 positive cases - it doubled its tally in six days and recorded its biggest 24-hour jump on Monday.

The Thackeray government on Monday extended the lockdown, which was to end at midnight on April 14, until April 30, even as it looks at allowing micro-, small- and medium- enterprises to start operations in districts that are not affected, or relatively less affected, by the outbreak. A proposal for allowing industries to reopen is being prepared by the state industries department.

Maharashtra took 30 days to cross the 1,000-case mark on April 7 and exceeded the 2,000 tally in just six days. But the state health department isn’t perturbed because it is still in stage two or the local transmission phase, where the spread of the disease is limited to those with a travel history or are in contact with infected people, and not entered stage 3 or community transmission in which the source of the infection cannot be traced.

The state has not taken a call on colour-coding districts based on the severity of cases and relaxing curbs in regions that are not much affected.