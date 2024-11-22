Maharashtra election live updates: Results tomorrow; Axis My India exit poll predicts Mahayuti's win

Nov 22, 2024 12:28 PM IST

A day ahead of vote-counting, fissures have reportedly emerged within the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on who will head the next government with constituents in both camps laying claim over the chief minister's post.

Soon after polling concluded on Wednesday, state Congress chief Nana Patole asserted an MVA government would be formed in Maharashtra under the leadership of his party.

Voting trends suggest the Congress will get the maximum number of seats in the new assembly, he said. His remarks did not go down well with ally Shiv Sena (UBT), whose leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday insisted the chief ministerial face will be decided by all alliance partners jointly once the MVA secures majority.

On the Mahayuti side, Shiv Sena MLA and party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said the assembly elections were contested with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the face. On the other hand, BJP leader Pravin Darekar batted for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the top post.

(with PTI inputs)