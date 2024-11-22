Maharashtra election live updates: Results tomorrow; Axis My India exit poll predicts Mahayuti's win
Maharashtra elections live updates: All eyes are now on the highly anticipated counting of votes and results of the high-stakes Maharashtra assembly election 2024, voting for which took place on November 20. The counting of votes is slated to take place on Saturday, November 23, for the Maharashtra assembly poll. ...Read More
The ruling Mahayuti alliance of chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar camp) is tied in a contest with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising the Congress and the breakaway faction of the Sena and NCP.
Voting for all 288 seats of Maharashtra assembly took place in a single phase on November 20, with a voter turnout of about 66.05 being recorded. Mumbai City recorded the least polling, with a turnout of 52.65 per cent, while the highest was recorded at Gadchiroli.
Maharashtra elections live: Mahayuti in contest with opposition MVA
The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the opposition alliance, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (SP) 86.
Maharashtra elections live: Voting percentage in state polls
The majority mark in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly is 145, the number any alliance or party needs to crack to be able to form government in the state.
Maharashtra elections live: Fissures over CM names
A day ahead of vote-counting, fissures have reportedly emerged within the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on who will head the next government with constituents in both camps laying claim over the chief minister's post.
Soon after polling concluded on Wednesday, state Congress chief Nana Patole asserted an MVA government would be formed in Maharashtra under the leadership of his party.
Voting trends suggest the Congress will get the maximum number of seats in the new assembly, he said. His remarks did not go down well with ally Shiv Sena (UBT), whose leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday insisted the chief ministerial face will be decided by all alliance partners jointly once the MVA secures majority.
On the Mahayuti side, Shiv Sena MLA and party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said the assembly elections were contested with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the face. On the other hand, BJP leader Pravin Darekar batted for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the top post.
(with PTI inputs)
Maharashtra elections live updates: What most exit polls projected
Most pollsters have given an edge or predicted a comfortable victory for the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, while some have projected a close fight with the MVA with an edge to the ruling bloc.
Maharashtra elections live updates: Axis My India projects Mahayuti sweep
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance will sweep the Maharashtra Assembly elections, projections by Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India exit polls said on Thursday. The ruling alliance, which comprises Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar camp of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is projected to win 178-200 seats in the 288-member assembl.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) is projected to bag 82-102 seats, Axis My India predicted. Read More
Maharashtra elections live: Counting of votes tomorrow
Counting of votes for the high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will take place on Saturday, November 23, three days after voting happened in a single phase on all 288 seats of the state.
