Maharashtra election results: Zeeshan Siddique leads from Vandre East

Zeeshan Siddique, 32, is a politician from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and is currently leading. He contested the 2019 Maharashtra assembly election from a Congress ticket from the Vandre East assembly constituency and won. He is contesting in the same constituency this time but from an NCP ticket. Zeeshan Siddique, the son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Zeeshan Siddique is contesting against Shiv Sena (UBT's) Varun Satish Sardesai from the Vandre East assembly constituency.

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, was expelled by the Congress leadership in August months after he cross-voted in Maharashtra legislative council elections.

His father had quit the Congress and formally joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, Zeeshan took several months to announce his next decision.

Nearly three weeks before the Maharashtra assembly election, he joined the Nationalist Congress Party in the presence of the faction's chief, Ajit Pawar.

Also read: Baba Siddiqui murder accused Akashdeep Gill reveals how he used hotspot to evade police

Soon after that, he got the ticket from his existing constituency, Vandre East.

Zeeshan Siddique's early life

Zeeshan Siddique was born in Mumbai's Bandra on October 3, 1992. His sister, Arshia Siddique, is a doctor.

He is a management graduate. He earned his master's degree from the Global Management & Public Leadership at the Regent's University London, United Kingdom.

Zeeshan Siddique's foray into electoral politics was in 2019. He contested and won the Maharashtra election from his father's seat, Vandre East. He defeated Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.

On October 12, three attackers shot and killed Zeeshan Siddique's father, Baba Siddique. A social media post claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had ordered the hit because of the NCP politicians' proximity with actor Salman Khan.

Zeeshan Siddique was also on the radar of the attackers, the police revealed.