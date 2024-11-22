Baba Siddiqui murder accused Akashdeep Gill reveals how he used hotspot to evade police

The Mumbai Police crime branch has revealed that an accused in the Baba Siddiqui murder case evaded arrest by communicating using a labourer's mobile hotspot, reported news agency ANI. Mumbai crime branch arrives with the accused(PTI)

In a joint operation between Maharashtra and Punjab Police, Akashdeep Gill, who was identified as a crucial logistical coordinator in the murder plot by the Bishnoi gang, was arrested from Fazilka, Punjab on November 16.

Akashdeep Gill was identified as an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and handed over to the Mumbai Police after he was caught. He was sent to police custody till November 21 with another accused Sandeep Vohra, who allegedly financed the murder.

While being interrogated by the Mumbai crime branch, Akashdeep Gill revealed that he would use the hotspot of a labourer called Balwinder so he could appear offline and avoid being tracked.

Shaikah Faizan, representing Akashdeep, told ANI, that a person named Pappu Singh, was involved in allegedly passing on messages between Gill and Vohra.

The crime branch is currently searching for his phone, as it might contain vital evidence in the Baba Siddiqui murder case and his connection with gangster Anmol Bishnoi.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's crew has claimed responsibility for the murder.

The Mumbai crime branch also revealed that apart from Siddiqui, an unnamed major leader from Pune, was also on the Bishnoi gang's radar.

As per a senior official, the matter came to light after the Mumbai crime branch recovered a pistol which was going to be used to carry out the second crime.