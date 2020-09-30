Uddhav Thackeray government withdraws August order to implement new farm laws under pressure from Congress

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 16:39 IST

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday withdrew its August order to implement the new farm laws after Congress threatened to boycott the cabinet meeting.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government was already in a dilemma over the implementation of the agriculture reform laws, which were recently passed by the Parliament, after Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opposed the farm laws in the state, calling them “anti-farmer”.

Last week, deputy Maharashtra chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had announced that the state government would not implement the agriculture reform laws.

On Monday, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had advised the states ruled by the party to inspect all possibilities of legislation under the Constitution’s Article 254(2) to negate the “anti-agricultural laws” and to prevent the “grave injustice” being done to farmers.

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat had earlier claimed that all the three ruling parties have opposed the bills. The parties were to raise the issue at cabinet meeting, which is being held today.

The Upper House of Parliament recently cleared farm reform laws amid uproar and protests from the opposition parties in the house. Since then, oppositions parties and several farmers’ groups all across India have been carrying out protests against the laws.