Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gets additional charge of Goa

Koshyari took oath in Konkani, Goa’s official language reading out from the text and despite some fumbling appeared fairly deft at the language.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Bhagat Singh Koshyari was sworn in by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta, who also flew down to Goa for the ceremony.
Bhagat Singh Koshyari was sworn in by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta, who also flew down to Goa for the ceremony. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was sworn in as the Governor of Goa on Wednesday evening at a simple ceremony hosted at the Raj Bhavan.

Koshyari, who succeeds Satya Pal Malik, will hold additional charge as the Governor of Goa.

Earlier today, Malik left Goa in a special flight from Goa’s Dabolim airport and is expected to take charge as the Governor of Meghalaya succeeding Tathagata Roy.

The Governor was sworn in by the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta, who also flew down to Goa for the ceremony.

Koshyari took oath in Konkani, Goa’s official language reading out from the text and despite some fumbling appeared fairly deft at the language.

On his arrival, Koshyari was welcomed to the state by chief minister Pramod Sawant, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, chief secretary Parimal Rai.

Malik it is believed was transferred out of Goa as his relationship with chief minister Pramod Sawant quickly soured due to his differences with the chief minister on at least three occasions. He also regularly hosted delegations of people and politicians who sought his intervention on various issues.

