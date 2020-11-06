e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra govt issues SOPs to contain spread of Covid-19 during Diwali

Maharashtra govt issues SOPs to contain spread of Covid-19 during Diwali

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said he favours a firecracker-free Diwali this year to reduce air pollution and prevent rise in coronavirus cases.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:53 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra currently has the highest Covid-19 cases and deaths
Maharashtra currently has the highest Covid-19 cases and deaths (HT Photo)
         

The Maharashtra government has issued a Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during Diwali celebrations and has urged the citizens to avoid bursting crackers to curb noise and air pollution.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said he favours a firecracker-free Diwali this year to reduce air pollution and prevent rise in coronavirus cases.

Tope said, “We appeal to the people to have a cracker-free Diwali celebration and we are confident that the people will cooperate for overall betterment of people’s health. The smoke due to firecrackers causes discomfort to people. In the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, we must have a cracker-free Diwali.”

 

Maharashtra currently has the highest cases and deaths due to the contagion with maximum number of active patients in Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur,

Chandrapur, Raigad and Satara. The state has recorded 16,98,198 infections till date and 44,548 fatalities since the first case on March 9.

tags
top news
Delhi’s air quality continues to hover around ‘severe’ category
Delhi’s air quality continues to hover around ‘severe’ category
Power sector imports from China to face drastic cuts under new Atmanirbhar Bharat plan
Power sector imports from China to face drastic cuts under new Atmanirbhar Bharat plan
US Presidential Election Updates: Biden increases lead in Nevada, Arizona
US Presidential Election Updates: Biden increases lead in Nevada, Arizona
Amit Shah has lunch at house of tribal BJP worker in Bengal
Amit Shah has lunch at house of tribal BJP worker in Bengal
Arnab Goswami spends another night in custody. Where the case stands now
Arnab Goswami spends another night in custody. Where the case stands now
‘Chill Donald, Chill’, Greta Thunberg settles score with Trump
‘Chill Donald, Chill’, Greta Thunberg settles score with Trump
UP announces cash reward for arrest of absconding anti-CAA, NRC protesters
UP announces cash reward for arrest of absconding anti-CAA, NRC protesters
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In