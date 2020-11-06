Maharashtra govt issues SOPs to contain spread of Covid-19 during Diwali

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:53 IST

The Maharashtra government has issued a Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during Diwali celebrations and has urged the citizens to avoid bursting crackers to curb noise and air pollution.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said he favours a firecracker-free Diwali this year to reduce air pollution and prevent rise in coronavirus cases.

Tope said, “We appeal to the people to have a cracker-free Diwali celebration and we are confident that the people will cooperate for overall betterment of people’s health. The smoke due to firecrackers causes discomfort to people. In the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, we must have a cracker-free Diwali.”

Maharashtra currently has the highest cases and deaths due to the contagion with maximum number of active patients in Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur,

Chandrapur, Raigad and Satara. The state has recorded 16,98,198 infections till date and 44,548 fatalities since the first case on March 9.