Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad was arrested on Thursday evening by the Thane Vartak Nagar police in connection with the Anand Karmuse kidnapping and assault case. He was later released on bail. Earlier, five people had been arrested for the alleged abduction, including three police constables.

Thane resident, Anant Karmuse, 40, had alleged that he was beaten up inside Awhad’s bungalow by 10-15 people for posting a morphed photograph of the leader on social media for his stand against the call by PM Narendra Modi to hold a candlelight vigil on April 5 at 9.00 pm to applaud the efforts of all those involved in the battle against Covid-19.

After Karmuse posted the morphed photograph of Awhad, two people in police uniform came to his house and asked him to accompany them to the police station. Karmuse alleged that instead of the police station he was taken to Awhad’s bungalow in Thane, beaten up by around by 10 to 15 people and was made to apologise for the post.

On Thursday afternoon at about 2.45 pm, Awhad was called by the Thane Vartak Nagar police who wanted to record his statement. Later he was arrested under Sections 365, 324, 143, 147, 148, 506 of Indian Penal Code.

“After Awhad’s arrest, the Vartak Nagar Police recorded his statement and then he was produced in Thane court. The court released him on bail on a bond of ₹10,000 and one surety. He was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and assault on Anant Karmuse, a Thane resident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone V, Vinay Rathod said.

“He would have been arrested one-and-half years back. Police officials arrested him on the ground and evidence which I had provided then not now. Why was he not arrested at that time? They have CCTV footage of his bungalow and he is clearly visible. I never stopped the fight against him despite several threats, and bribes offered. I will fight till he gets convicted,” Anant Karmuse said.

Following the arrest of the minister, the BJP has demanded his resignation. Kirit Somaiya tweeted, “BJP demands Minister Jitendra Awhad must be sacked from the Ministry.”