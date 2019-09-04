Maharashtra, Karnataka plan to come up with resorts in J&K

india

The state government has decided to set up two Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation resorts in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The resorts will be located near Srinagar and Leh.

State tourism minister and MTDC chairman Jaykumar Rawal said the government has allocated Rs. 2 crore for the project. The decision was taken at the board meeting of MTDC on Tuesday. After nullification of Article 370 and Article 35A on August 5, and enabling residents from other parts of the country to buy land in the region, the Maharashtra government has also expressed interest in a hospitality project there.

“We have decided to set up two resorts — one near Srinagar and another at Leh. The one at Ladakh will be a mountaineering institute with an adjoining resort. A team of state officials will visit the places to find suitable sites,” Rawal said, adding, “They are planning to finalise things in the one month.”

The tourism minister said the state is looking for locations which are close to the airport and railway station. “We will be appointing a consultant who will help us finalise the sites. Our first preference will be government land; we are also in touch with the state tourism board. The state is also open to buying private land if needed,” said Rawal. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will write a letter to J&K governor, requesting him to extend help for the project.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday said it plans to build a hotel and tourism centre in J&K. Karnataka would seek land from the J&K government for this purpose, minister of tourism CT Ravi said. “Our plan is to open one Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation hotel...We will try to get the land first. Then, we also want to open our tourism centre there... We hope it will result in a win-win situation for both states, and boost tourism,” Ravi told PTI.

