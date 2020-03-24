Maharashtra lockdown over Covid-19: FAQs

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:17 IST

Maharashtra’s total lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus caught many people unawares about its implications.

Here is a list of what one can do and cannot do during the lockdown.

1. I need to urgently leave town, can I take a flight or train?

No, you cannot. All outstation trains and suburban trains have been suspended until the midnight of March 31, 2020. All international flights were suspended from March 22 to March 29. All domestic flights have been suspended from midnight of March 24. Only freight trains and cargo planes (both international and domestic) are operational.

2. Can I come to work from one city to another. For example, from Thane or Navi Mumbai to Mumbai? Or Pune to Mumbai?

The general public cannot. However, if you work in any of the essential services defined by the Maharashtra government, you will have to show your official ID to the police at checkpoints and they will let you through. This is the list exempted from the lockdown tweeted by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (https://twitter.com/CMOMaharashtra/status/1242112899008483330).

3. I am diabetic. Can I go out to buy for insulin?

Yes, you can. All pharmacies are allowed to stay open. However, some of them may have staffing issues as public transport is shut.

4. Can my domestic help come home?

Experts have recommended that social distancing should be enforced at all points, including homes. It is advisable to ask domestic help staff to stay in their respective homes.

5. My dog is cooped up at home. Can I take her out for a walk?

Pet stores and veterinary clinics are classified as “essential services” by the Maharashtra government. You will be able to treat your pet in case of an emergency or buy pet food. If the pet wants to go for a walk, you could use your car park, your terrace, etc. There are no specific instructions for walking pets in public areas, but it is not encouraged either.

6. I don’t own a car, what do I do in case of emergency?

The government has allowed black-yellow taxis and autorickshaws to ply. However, if a police patrol stops you, you will have to prove the nature of your emergency. If it is a medical emergency, please call for an ambulance.

7. I need physiotherapy. Can I go?

Yes, you can visit the local hospital. In case you are immobile, your registered physiotherapist can visit your home.

8. Can I visit my local temple, mosque or church?

No. Only priests on staff are allowed to enter.

9. There is a power cut in my house, what can I do?

Power is an essential service. All power distribution companies have been ordered to provide uninterrupted power. If there is no power, please call the provider’s helpline number.

10. I have run out of money, where can I go?

All ATMS and banks are functioning.

11. My home is running out of vegetables. Can I get groceries?

Yes, all vegetable markets are functioning. Trucks to deliver vegetables, fruits and daily kitchen essentials are allowed to ply.

12. Can I take an Uber or Ola cab?

All app-based aggregators have suspended their operations. You will be able to use them once they resume.

13. How can I tell the police I am an essential services provider?

You will have to show an official ID. If you do not have an ID, you will need to at least carry a letter from your organisation stating your purpose of travel. However, the police may still refuse it.

14. If someone is disobeying lockdown rules, can I report them?

Yes, you can. Call 100, or report on Twitter tagging @MumbaiPolice or tag your city’s police Twitter handles.

15. I want to order food. Is it permitted?

Yes. Please ensure your preferred restaurants are open. They may have staffing issues given the restrictions on public movement.

16. Are liquor stores open in the state?

No.

17. How long is the lockdown going to last?

We don’t know. The government is assessing the situation every day.

18. Can I host a house party?

No.

19. What ID do I need to carry when stepping out?

If you belong to the list of essential service providers, your company or organisation ID will do. If you are from the general public, you will have to carry a government-authorised ID card: PAN, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhaar.

20. I am working from home and my internet is giving me trouble. Can I have my service provider visit my house?

Yes.

21. Is home quarantine for healthy people as well?

Yes, a home quarantine does not mean you are infected. It is to keep you and your family safe. If you have a travel history, or have come in contact with someone who has, it is best to self-quarantine. Details are available at www.mohfw.in, the official website of the ministry of health and family welfare. You can also visit www.who.int, the official website of the World Health Organisation for details.

22. Will my garbage collector come to my doorstep? Is there an alternate arrangement from the government?

Yes, conservancy workers are part of essential services.

23. Can I go to a nearby park for a walk when no one’s around?

No. If social distancing rules are relaxed for one person, they will have to be relaxed for all.