506 coronavirus cases in India; Maharashtra, Kerala top list: ICMR data

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 16:49 IST

Cases of the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) crossed the 500 mark on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, adding that so far nine people have died in the country due to the disease with flu-like symptoms.

Maharashtra is on top of the table with 97 cases. There have been two deaths in the western state, which, like many other regions in India, is under complete lockdown to stop the fast-spreading, deadly Covid-19 disease. Kerala follows Maharashtra with 95 cases.

The ICMR data also said of the 506 cases, 35 have recovered and nine died. Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Bihar, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh have recorded one death each. Delhi has 30 cases; five of the patients have recovered.

As of Monday night, there were 471 cases and the same number of fatalities. The updated number means 35 new cases no fresh casualties.

The announcement came on the day over 1.06 billion people residing in more than 600 Indian districts are under lockdown.

India has also suspended domestic flights as well as passenger services of the railways till March 31, widening curbs amid the public health emergency. International flight operations have been stopped on March 22, and the restriction will remain in place for seven days.

There are restrictions on traffic movements, and people not following orders are being booked. However, people discharging essential services, such as medical facilities, are exempt.