e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 506 coronavirus cases in India; Maharashtra, Kerala top list: ICMR data

506 coronavirus cases in India; Maharashtra, Kerala top list: ICMR data

The ICMR data also said of the 506 cases, 35 have recovered and nine died. Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Bihar, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh have recorded one death each.

india Updated: Mar 24, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
(PTI)
         

Cases of the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) crossed the 500 mark on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, adding that so far nine people have died in the country due to the disease with flu-like symptoms.

Maharashtra is on top of the table with 97 cases. There have been two deaths in the western state, which, like many other regions in India, is under complete lockdown to stop the fast-spreading, deadly Covid-19 disease. Kerala follows Maharashtra with 95 cases.

The ICMR data also said of the 506 cases, 35 have recovered and nine died. Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Bihar, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh have recorded one death each. Delhi has 30 cases; five of the patients have recovered.

As of Monday night, there were 471 cases and the same number of fatalities. The updated number means 35 new cases no fresh casualties.

The announcement came on the day over 1.06 billion people residing in more than 600 Indian districts are under lockdown.

India has also suspended domestic flights as well as passenger services of the railways till March 31, widening curbs amid the public health emergency. International flight operations have been stopped on March 22, and the restriction will remain in place for seven days.

There are restrictions on traffic movements, and people not following orders are being booked. However, people discharging essential services, such as medical facilities, are exempt.

top news
Covid-19: Govt announces waiver of minimum balance charges for savings bank account
Covid-19: Govt announces waiver of minimum balance charges for savings bank account
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by Nirmala Sitharaman
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19 LIVE: 506 cases in India; Maharashtra, Kerala top list, says ICMR
Covid-19 LIVE: 506 cases in India; Maharashtra, Kerala top list, says ICMR
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
Netflix reduces streaming quality in India to ease network congestion
Netflix reduces streaming quality in India to ease network congestion
‘Too much white noise’ Brendon McCullum differentiates between CSK, RCB
‘Too much white noise’ Brendon McCullum differentiates between CSK, RCB
Pune firm gets nod for first ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 testing kit
Pune firm gets nod for first ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 testing kit
Why BMW is irked with this Indian e-rickshaw maker
Why BMW is irked with this Indian e-rickshaw maker
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news