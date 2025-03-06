Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra man dies by suicide after facing harassment by self-styled godman

PTI |
Mar 06, 2025 12:30 PM IST

The accused claimed the couple's daughter was actually his and demanded that they hand her over to him, the police said quoting the complaint.

A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after being harassed by a self-styled godman in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday from Gummi village in Buldhana, said police(Representational/HT File Photo)
The accused was arrested on Tuesday from Gummi village in Buldhana, said police(Representational/HT File Photo)

The accused, aged 45, was arrested following the incident, which took place on Monday in Walsa Wadala village of Bhokardan tehsil, police inspector Kiran Bidve said.

The victim and his 25-year-old wife had visited a temple at Dhamangaon in neighbouring Buldhana district when they came in touch with the accused, as per the woman's complaint.

Following this meeting, the accused allegedly began harassing the couple, frequently calling them and making unreasonable demands.

The accused claimed the couple's daughter was actually his and demanded that they hand her over to him, the police said quoting the complaint.

When the couple refused, the accused started writing threatening notes to the victim and also tried to harass his wife, they said.

Unable to bear the constant harassment, the man ended his life by hanging himself from a tree, the official said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday from Gummi village in Buldhana and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On