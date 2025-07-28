Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maharashtra man sets wife on fire for questioning his association with female friend

PTI |
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 07:35 pm IST

Police stated that a heated argument broke out between the couple on July 24 after she asked her husband why he went out with another woman.

Latur: A 25-year-old woman was set on fire allegedly by her husband for questioning him about going out with a female friend in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The woman suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, and her condition is critical.(PTI)
The woman suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, and her condition is critical.(PTI)

The woman suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, and her condition is critical.

Police stated that a heated argument broke out between the couple on July 24 after she asked her husband why he went out with another woman. Enraged, the husband allegedly poured petrol on her with the help of his female friend and set her afire.

The woman, identified as Fatima Qureshi, has also accused her mother-in-law and brother-in-law of being complicit in the crime, a police official said.

"She claimed the mother-in-law and the brother-in-law locked her inside a room in the house after her husband set her on fire," he said, quoting the statement of the victim.

Police in Renapur have registered a case against the husband, his female friend, the mother-in-law, and the brother-in-law. No arrest has been made so far.

Further investigation is underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maharashtra man sets wife on fire for questioning his association with female friend
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On