Maharashtra minister in quarantine after coming in contact with Covid-19 patient

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:57 IST

Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad has decided to go under self-quarantine, after coming in contact with a police officer who tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Awhad is an MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency which is under complete lockdown due to the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases. Hence, as a precautionary measure Awhad decided to self-quarantine himself for few days.

“The final reports are yet to arrive, it is suspected that Awhad’s bodyguards are also at high risk. He has decided to self-quarantine after the police officer was tested positive. He had come in contact with the police officer,” said Sandeep Malvi, PRO, Thane Municipal Corporation.

Awhad was unavailable for comment. He is the first minister in Maharashtra to quarantine self.

Awhad had recently urged citizens of his constituency to stay indoors or else it could prove fatal.

Moreover, a reporter and cameraman from a regional channel in Thane has also been tested positive on Monday. Total coronavirus positive cases in Thane is 51 till now.

Eighty-two more cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2064.

According to Maharashtra Health Department, out of the 82 new cases of Covid-19, three are from Pune, 59 from Mumbai, 12 from Malegaon, five from Thane, one from Vasai Virar, and two from Palghar.

India’s tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.