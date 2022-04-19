Home / India News / Maharashtra minister meets Baghel, seeks coal block clearances
india news

Maharashtra minister meets Baghel, seeks coal block clearances

Nitin Raut said the block is crucial for coal supply for power generation in Maharashtra and urged early completion of all the formalities
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (ANI)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut met chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday and sought clearances for a coal block allotted to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh.

In a statement, the Chhattisgarh government said Baghel assured Raut of full support as early as possible.

Raut said the coal block is crucial for coal supply for power generation in Maharashtra and urged early completion of all the formalities. He also sought forest diversion and the state government’s recommendation for the block.

Activists have opposed the project and claimed tribal villages will impacted. “It will affect around 5,000 people. When Bhupesh Baghel was in the Opposition, he opposed the project,” said Sudeip Shrivastava, an environmental lawyer.

On April 6, the Chhattisgarh government granted the final approval for the non-forestry use of land and mining at Parsa to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.

Activists have claimed around 700 people will be displaced and around 840 acres of dense forest destroyed due to the Parsa project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out