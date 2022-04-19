Maharashtra minister meets Baghel, seeks coal block clearances

RAIPUR: Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut met chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday and sought clearances for a coal block allotted to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh.

In a statement, the Chhattisgarh government said Baghel assured Raut of full support as early as possible.

Raut said the coal block is crucial for coal supply for power generation in Maharashtra and urged early completion of all the formalities. He also sought forest diversion and the state government’s recommendation for the block.

Activists have opposed the project and claimed tribal villages will impacted. “It will affect around 5,000 people. When Bhupesh Baghel was in the Opposition, he opposed the project,” said Sudeip Shrivastava, an environmental lawyer.

On April 6, the Chhattisgarh government granted the final approval for the non-forestry use of land and mining at Parsa to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.

Activists have claimed around 700 people will be displaced and around 840 acres of dense forest destroyed due to the Parsa project.

