Maharashtra minister Meghana Bordikar ‘threatens to slap' village officer, Rohit Pawar shares video

Maharashtra minister Meghana Bordikar has triggered a controversy after a video surfaced showing the BJP leader allegedly threatening to slap a village officer if he failed to bring beneficiaries of a government scheme to a public event. Meghana Bordikar is the Minister of State for Public Health, Water Supply and Sanitation.(X)

In the video, which has now gone viral, the Minister of State is heard threatening to slap the officer and saying he would be suspended immediately. The remarks were reportedly made during a public event in Bori village in Jintur taluka of Parbhani district. Bordikar is the Minister of State for Public Health, Water Supply and Sanitation.

In the video, Bordikar is purportedly heard saying: “If you work like this, remember these are Meghana Bordikar’s words. I’ll slap you. Who pays your salary? You’ll be suspended immediately. Don’t try to be anyone’s sycophant. Do you think I don’t know how you operate?... If you want to carry loads for a living, quit this job."

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar took to X to attack the Maharashtra government over the minister's speech, asking, "Who has given her the power to threaten the gram sevak?”

Hitting out at Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Pawar said, "How can a junior minister, in the middle of a government event, threaten to slap a village officer just for not meeting the target of bringing beneficiaries of the housing scheme?"

"Devendra Fadnavis sir, what upright ministers you have chosen! Not only is your cabinet’s reputation at stake, but more than that, it’s Maharashtra’s honor that is being tarnished, and that’s the greater concern," he added.

Meanwhile, Meghana Bordikar clarified on the remarks saying she lost her cool as the women "labourers complained regarding the harassment from the gram sevak."

Reacting to Pawar's attack, she said, "The video was edited and what I said before making the statement and after has not been shown.”