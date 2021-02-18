Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19
- The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20.
Maharashtra NCP chief and water resources minister Jayant Patil has tested positive for Covid-19. Patil was on a statewide tour called ‘NCP Parivar Samwad Yatra’ which began on January 28 in an effort to strengthen the party.
On Thursday, he took to Twitter to confirm the news of his infection. “I have tested Covid-19 positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference. I request those who have come in contact with me recently, to be observant and self-isolate,” Patil said.
The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20. But now it is going to be delayed as doctors have advised him to take complete rest at least for eight days, said one of his aides.
Patil has planned to visit each and every assembly constituency during his tour where he is discussing issues faced by the party workers and also attempting to resolve their problems. In the first phase, the water resources minister held meetings and public rallies in 82 assembly constituencies situated in 14 districts covering the Vidarbha region and parts of north Maharashtra by travelling around 3000-km.
Patil is considered to be one of the most trusted aides of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, he was appointed head of the state NCP unit in April, 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Metro man' E Sreedharan joins BJP, says 'party can do justice to Kerala'
- Sreedharan’s entry will be a big boost to the saffron party in Kerala where it is a distant third-runner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19
- The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No link to farm stir': Narendra Tomar as BJP routed in Punjab local body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uncertainty over Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, preparatory meetings yet to be held
- The preparatory meetings for the yatra are held every year in January and February.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha has potential to emerge as global steel, aluminium hub: CM Naveen Patnaik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 11-month shutdown, Kashmir train services may be partially restored
- The train in Kashmir runs in a standalone route from Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir in the south, to Baramulla in north Kashmir – a distance of 137 km.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Send some real tourists': Omar Abdullah stings foreign envoys' on visit to J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Rajasthan, petrol crosses ₹100-mark in Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delimitation exercise should be practicable, members suggest commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko: Uttarakhand farmers stage protests in Haridwar and US Nagar
- Farmer unions had given a call for a four-hour Rail Roko agitation across the country on Thursday as a part of their campaign against the three farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender gap in employability improving with Indian digital revolution: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to boost small-scale businesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry political crisis: LG orders floor test on Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoists in Chhattisgarh kill villager suspected of being police informer
- It was the third instance in 24 days of Maoists killing a villager after branding him a police informer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post-mortem shows no external injury: UP Police chief on Unnao shocker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox