On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil took to Twitter to confirm the news of his coronavirus infection. (TWITTER/@Jayant_R_Patil).
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

  • The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:49 PM IST

Maharashtra NCP chief and water resources minister Jayant Patil has tested positive for Covid-19. Patil was on a statewide tour called ‘NCP Parivar Samwad Yatra’ which began on January 28 in an effort to strengthen the party.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to confirm the news of his infection. “I have tested Covid-19 positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference. I request those who have come in contact with me recently, to be observant and self-isolate,” Patil said.

The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20. But now it is going to be delayed as doctors have advised him to take complete rest at least for eight days, said one of his aides.

Patil has planned to visit each and every assembly constituency during his tour where he is discussing issues faced by the party workers and also attempting to resolve their problems. In the first phase, the water resources minister held meetings and public rallies in 82 assembly constituencies situated in 14 districts covering the Vidarbha region and parts of north Maharashtra by travelling around 3000-km.

Patil is considered to be one of the most trusted aides of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, he was appointed head of the state NCP unit in April, 2018.


