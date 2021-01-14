Maharashtra: NCP minister facing rape charges may step down
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the rape allegations against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde are serious in nature and the party will have to take a decision on the latter’s continuation in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. He added he will discuss the matter with his NCP colleagues before taking any decision.
“Being a political party, we will have to discuss it and make a decision considering all the views. Munde has explained the matter in detail and it is my responsibility to convey it to the senior leaders and take the next step as soon as possible. I do not think this should be delayed,” Pawar said.
Pawar’s statement is being seen as an indication that the party leadership is likely to ask Munde to resign.
A woman has accused Munde of raping her on the pretext of marriage and other favours. She has alleged police were not accepting her written complaint against Munde and that her life is under threat.
Munde has rejected the allegations and accused the woman, her sister, and their brother of trying to defame and blackmail him since 2019. He met Pawar, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and minister Chhagan Bhujbal over the matter on Wednesday.
Munde held the weekly janata darbar at the NCP office on Thursday and met the state NCP chief Jayant Patil. NCP leader Praful Patel also met Pawar and the two are said to have discussed the issue.
Jayant Patil said it will be unfair to take any action without going into details of the allegations. “Munde has gone to the Bombay high court over threat and blackmail by the woman and police are investigating the matter. Allegations are serious but taking action without verifying the facts would be improper.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In 2 Bihar villages, over 35 birds found dead, no samples taken before burial
- Earlier, more than 125 chickens were found dead in an agricultural field near Patedhi Tilak village under the same police station of the district, sparking panic among villagers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in HC says new WhatsApp policy violates right to privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘In interest of farmers’, member Mann opts out of SC committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI books 4 of its own personnel for involvement in alleged bribery racket
- The four men allegedly took huge bribes for compromising investigation into bank fraud against some companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Both doses should be of same vaccine; pregnant, lactating women must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 10-month long Covid-19 isolation, Naveen Patnaik holds 1st public meet
- For Thursday’s meeting in Kalahandi, 2500 people were allowed into a barricaded area after they tested negative for Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharatpur hooch tragedy toll rises to 7, district excise officer, cops suspended
- Three other men who were being treated in Bharatpur were referred to Jaipur on Thursday morning after their condition deteriorated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Working on bringing home 16 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters’: MEA
- Last week, another 23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months began their journey home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Oman hold discussions on bilateral cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darshan Pal welcomes Mann’s decision to recuse himself
- Earlier on Thursday, Mann recused himself from the committee and said that his allegiance remains with farmers across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Twitter, health minister Harsh Vardhan dispels myths about Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 caller tune with Amitabh's voice to be replaced with new one: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP to decide Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's fate over rape allegations
- NCP chief Sharad Pawar said a decision on Dhananjay Munde should not be delayed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Go to Delhi, BS Yediyurappa dares BJP MLAs dejected with cabinet expansion
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa remained unfazed despite widespread grumblings by BJP lawmakers and advised them to go to Delhi and complain to the party's national leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox