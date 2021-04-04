Maharashtra night curfew from tomorrow, weekend lockdown from Friday due to Covid-19 surge: What’s allowed, what’s not

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a night curfew Monday onwards while a weekend lockdown will be imposed in the state from Friday evening owing to the increasing cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Maharashtra’s minority development minister Nawab Malik announced several more curbs including restrictions on travelling, and the functioning of malls and eateries in the state.

The stricter curbs in Maharashtra were announced after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with his cabinet minister as daily cases have touched nearly 50,000. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported fresh 49,447 cases, the highest so far in a day, which takes the state’s total infection tally to 29.53 million.

Here’s a look at what’s allowed and what’s not in Maharashtra

-- Till what time can I stay out at night on weekdays?

The Maharashtra government will impose a night curfew in the state from Monday onwards from 8pm to 7 am.

--Can I go out on weekends?

No, the government has imposed weekend lockdown across Maharashtra which will come into effect from Friday 8pm and last till Monday 7am.

--Can I watch a movie at the theatre?

Theatres and multiplexes have been ordered to remain closed from Monday through film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding.

--Can I take a walk in the park?

No, Nawab Malik announced that parks and playgrounds will also be closed due curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

--Can I meet friends during the day?

Section 144 will be imposed in Maharashtra during the day that prohibits public gatherings of four or more people.

--What will be available during the night curfew and weekend lockdown?

Only essential services will be allowed to operate during night curfew hours as well as weekend lockdowns. Industries and production sector, vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), and construction sites will operate if there is an accommodation facility for workers, Nawab Malik said.

--How many people are allowed in offices?

While government offices will be operating at 50% of their capacity, private offices have been told to provide work from home facilities to their employees.

--Is public transport available?

Public transports will operate at 50% of their capacity.

--Till when will restrictions remain in place?

For now, the Maharashtra government has said the curbs imposed in view of the rising Covid-19 cases will remain effective till April 30.

