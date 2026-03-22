Maharashtra opposition demands probe into ministers linked to ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat held for rape

The Opposition on Saturday demanded action against Maharashtra leaders, including ministers, linked to Ashok Kharat, the self-styled godman arrested on charges of rape, a day after NCP leader Rupali Chakankar tendered her resignation from her post as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. A photo showing Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the state women’s commission, holding an umbrella for Ashok Kharat was shared widely on social media (X/Anjali Damania)

The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that Chakankar, who headed a trust run by Kharat, be made a co-accused in the case, over her links to the accused. Kharat is said to have links with several politicians, businesspeople and celebrities.

Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar said she has forwarded Chakankar’s resignation to CM Devendra Fadnavis for acceptance. Chakankar tendered her resignation on Friday.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the state government over its alleged links with Kharat, saying: “Maharashtra has a law against superstition and now we see that those expected to implement it were involved in Ashok Kharat’s superstitious activities. Action against Kharat is not enough; his political devotees too must not be spare.”

Saying that photos of several ministers with Kharat have emerged, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray added, “The CM should conduct an inquiry into these ministers. There are around eight or nine such ministers and all of them should be removed from the cabinet.”

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Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said Chakankar’s resignation was not enough. The call detail records (CDR) of the ministers and political leaders seen with Kharat should be checked and action should be taken against them. “Kharat amassed massive sums of money and had links with political leaders from the ruling alliance. So there is a possibility the state government will try to bury the matter,” Wadettiwar said.

The case involving the self-styled godman Ashok Kaharat is a taint on Maharashtra, and strict action should be taken in this matter, minister of social justice Sanjay Shirsat said.

The Shiv Sena leader said photographs of Kharat with many prominent leaders have surfaced, but that doesn’t mean those individuals have links with him.The minister said the matter is being probed and the government will take appropriate action.