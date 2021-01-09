Maharashtra orders probe into Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants
Maharashtra's home minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the state government has ordered a high-level level probe into the fire at a hospital in Bhandara district that killed 10 infants. “Those found responsible for negligence will be strictly punished,” he told news agency ANI.
Pramod Khandate, the civil surgeon of the Bhandara district, said seven infants were rescued from the Bhandara Civil Hospital, nearly 65km away from Nagpur, immediately after the fire broke out at around 2am. Khandate said there were 17 newborns, aged between a month and three months, admitted at the SNCU unit of the hospital when the fire broke out. A doctor and a nurse were on duty at the time of the incident. The nurse first noticed the smoke coming from the neonatal section and informed the hospital authorities. The fire brigade was called immediately, which rescued seven babies, who were then shifted to another ward, he added.
The cause of the fire in the four-storey building is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit could have caused the tragedy. It was said that electric warmers were being used at the neonatal unit at the hospital.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the several political leaders who expressed grief over the accident. "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," PM Modi tweeted.
Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also issued a statement demanding an investigation.
"The government should carry out a thorough inquiry into the incident and initiate action against those who are responsible for the death of 10 infants. It is a very painful accident," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ready to contest polls if Cong offers seat in Ernakulam’: Ex Kerala HC judge
- Asked if the CPI(M) or the BJP offered him a seat instead, he said he won’t accept it since he was more inclined to the Congress ideology and fascinated by its role in the freedom movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India developing capabilities for undertaking deep ocean missions: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Landmark step': PM Modi after govt announces Covid-19 vaccination drive date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP's new excise policy aims ₹6,000 crore excess revenue next fiscal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, govt announces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda reaches out to farmers in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Jan 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar rural local body polls to be held in April-May: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16 in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Read full text here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, Nadda defends agri laws, reaches out to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra orders probe into Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic forces Taj Mahotsav cancellation for the first time since 1992
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox