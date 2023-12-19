close_game
News / India News / Maharashtra plans to open schools up to Class 2 not before 9am from next academic year

Maharashtra plans to open schools up to Class 2 not before 9am from next academic year

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 19, 2023 07:37 PM IST

State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said the government will take a decision after getting a report from the committee.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is planning to open schools up to Class 2 after 9 in the morning. It has appointed a committee of experts to make recommendations in this regard. The state is of the view that children require proper sleep and should not be forced to sleep early.

The government took the step following a recommendation by Governor Ramesh Bais. (Representational photo)
The government took the step following a recommendation by Governor Ramesh Bais. (Representational photo)

State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said the government will take a decision after getting a report from the committee, which will be applicable from the next academic year.

The government took the step following a recommendation by Governor Ramesh Bais who has asked them to change school timings.

"In the education system a new segment of pre-primary is coming up which covers nursery, junior KG, senior KG, Class 1 and Class 2. The plan is to ensure that the students will not have to wake up very early and require sleep. For this, we have appointed a committee of expert pediatricians that will recommend to us the essential measures,” Kesarkar said on Tuesday.

“In recent times, the sleeping pattern of everyone has changed. Children stay awake even after midnight but have to get up early for school. This is the reason they do not get enough sleep. In this backdrop, the state government should consider changing school timings,” Bais said while addressing a gathering on December 5.

Kesarkar said that the state government agrees with his views but cannot take a decision overnight.

“If the timings are changed from 7am to 9am then the kids would be able to get proper sleep. The decision will be applicable to the schools of all boards from the next academic year,” he remarked.

