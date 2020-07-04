Maharashtra Police collects Rs 53,06,050 lakh as one day fine from lockdown violators

india

In a bid to strictly enforce lockdown measures, Maharashtra Police collected Rs 53,06,050 lakh as single-day fine from those found violating the regulations.

From March 22, the time lockdown when the lockdown was imposed across the state, till July 3, Maharashtra Police collected a total of Rs 10,32,34,611 as fine from lockdown abusers. Between July 3 and July 4, the amount collected rose to Rs 10,85,40,661.

The data was shared by Maharashtra Police. “Citizens of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai were the biggest contributors to these statistics since inter-district and regular movement of people in these cities are high. A lot of people continue to move out of their homes because of some misinformation of lockdown being lifted,” said Milind Bharambhe, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), state police.

The fines, which range between Rs 200 to Rs 2,000, were mainly collected by the police from those found violating lockdown regulations including riding pillion on a two-wheeler, four passengers in four-wheeler vehicles (while only three are allowed), not following government orders and venturing out without valid reasons, among others.

“We take action under section 179 of the Motors Vehicle Act against those who are violating government orders. We impound violators’ vehicles under sections 207 of the Motors Vehicle Act. At the time of releasing the impounded vehicle, we check for any unpaid e-challan on the vehicle and collect fine accordingly. We also collect fine from the violator if, during the checking, it is found that he has not done all compliance as per the traffic rules. This include PUC renewal, vehicles papers, license and insurance,” said Pravin Padwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Mumbai traffic police).

Apart from the fine collected, cases under sections 188, 269, 270, 271 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Epidemic Act, the Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulation, 2020 are filed against violators for not following movement restrictions and other lockdown orders. Under this, the accused is arrested and released on bail as they are bailable sections.

Till July 4, as many as 1,45,896 cases have been registered across the state under section 188 of the IPC since March 22 when the lockdown was first enforced in the state. Around 29,607 people were arrested and 88,306 vehicles were impounded for violating lockdown rules.

Last weekend, which was the first day of this week, saw maximum action from the police after it enforced a 2-kilometre-long movement restriction to control the spread of the pandemic.