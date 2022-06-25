Maharashtra crisis LIVE: CM Uddhav Thackeray's fiery message as rebels move to forestall disqualification bids

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Taking dissident Shiv Sena MLAs head on, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused them of betrayal and challenged them to try and wean away common party workers.

He also slammed rebel leader Eknath Shinde and tore into the BJP, saying it wants to "finish off" his outfit and does not want to share its Hindu votebank.

Meanwhile, the Assam unit of the Congress staged demonstrations near a luxury hotel in Guwahati - where rebels are staying - demanding that they leave the north-eastern state as it is reeling under a devastating flood.

This as Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday said that the party has "nothing to do" with the problems faced by Shiv Sena due to revolt by a section of its MLAs. His remarks came a day after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said he has the support of a "big national party".