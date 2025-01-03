Maharashtra: Pregnant woman dies of heart attack at hospital in Palghar

A 31-year-old woman died during delivery at a hospital in Maharashtra’s tribal-dominated Palghar district, an official said on Friday. A 31-year-old lady passed away in a hospital in the tribally dominated Palghar region of Maharashtra while giving birth.(Getty Images/representative )

Kunta Vaibhav Padvale of Galtare village in Vikramgad taluka was rushed to a local hospital on Tuesday night after she went into labour. The nine-month-pregnant woman was then referred to the government-run Patangshah Cottage Hospital in Jawhar.

However, she died during delivery, the official said.

Medical Superintendent Bharat Mahale of the Jawhar hospital said that the tribal woman was alright but suffered a heart attack during delivery and died. The doctors tried to save the baby but could not, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.