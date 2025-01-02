Maharashtra: Mother-son duo murdered in Thane house, two 19-year-olds arrested

The Navi Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two 19-year-old youths for the murders of a 70-year-old woman and her 45-year-old son in Kamote. The murders were cracked in less than 24 hours after a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

According to a PTI report, Geeta Bhushan Jaggi and her son Jitendra were found dead in their house in Sector 6 area of Thane on Wednesday.

"Our probe found that two persons had come to the residential complex with Jitendra. The duo then attacked and killed the 70-year-old woman and her son. Based on a tip-off, we arrested Sanjyot Mangesh Dodke and Subham Mahindra Narayani, both 19 years old, from Ulwe," a police official told PTI.

"The two were known to Jitendra, who had called them for a party on the night of December 31. After having drinks, Jitendra made sexual advances towards the two accused. This enraged the two who attacked Jitendra with an extension board. They then strangled Geeta Jaggi," the official added.

Accused decamped with mobile phones, wallet of victims



The accused Dodke and Narayani fled from the house after taking the mobile phones, purse, tab and ornaments of the victims.

An official earlier told PTI relatives who had come to the house on Wednesday evening had found the door locked from inside and had got no response from the mother and son, after which they alerted police.

When police and fire brigade personnel entered the house, it was filled with the smell of LPG as the gas knob was kept on, while the woman and her son were found dead in the bedroom.

(With PTI inputs)