Lucknow: Agra man shoots chilling video after killing mother, 4 sisters at hotel, explains reason behind murders

Lucknow murder case: Lucknow on Wednesday woke up to a horrifying incident in which a 24-year-old man, Arshad, allegedly murdered his mother and four sisters at a hotel. In a video recorded after the crime, Arshad claimed he acted to “protect” his family, alleging that their property in Agra was being eyed by neighbours who, he said, also planned to sell his sisters in Hyderabad. Police personnel during an investigation after five members of a family were found dead inside a hotel in Lucknow, on Wednesday. (PTI)

“Our neighbours were trying to take over our property and planned to sell my sisters in Hyderabad. I couldn’t let that happen,” Arshad purportedly said in the video, which is being widely circulated on social media platforms.

The family, originally from Agra, had been staying at the hotel since December 30, and reportedly visited the Uttar Pradesh capital to celebrate New Year.

On the fateful night, Arshad reportedly served his family food and alcohol laced with intoxicants. Hours later, he allegedly killed them—some by strangulation, others with a blade. The victims included his mother, Asma, and his sisters, aged just 9, 16, 18, and 19, the report added.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Raveena Tyagi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said, “Today, the bodies of five people were found in a room of Hotel Sharan Jeet. The local police reached the spot, and a person named Arshad, around 24 years old, a resident of Agra, was detained.”

“In the preliminary interrogation itself, he said that due to a family dispute, he had killed his four sisters and mother. Further interrogation is being done,” ANI quoted DCP Tyagi as saying.

Speaking to media persons, Babloo Kumar, joint commissioner of police (crime and headquarters), said, “Bodies of five people have been found – four girls and their mother. The hotel staff said they had come here on December 30, and their brother and father were also there. The matter is being further investigated.”

“Inquiry is also being conducted with nearby hotel staff, and any findings will be shared with the media as soon as they come to light,” PTI quoted Babloo Kumar as saying.

"Regarding the bodies recovered, some show signs of injuries -- on the wrist of one, on the neck of another. Based on these marks, statements from witnesses and the post-mortem report, we are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter," he added.

Arshad recorded video

After killing his mother and sisters, Arshad made the video of the crime and shared it online. In the video, Arshad shows the lifeless bodies of his mother and sisters and explains how he killed them, The Times of India reported.

According to the report, Arshad took his family on a visit to Ajmer before returning to Lucknow and checking them into the hotel. Late that night, he allegedly strangled his mother using her dupatta, stuffing cloth in her mouth to silence her. He then used the same method on his sisters, stuffing cloth into their mouths and slitting their wrists with a blade.

Arshad claimed that relentless pressure and harassment from his community in Agra drove him to commit the heinous act. He also alleged that his father, Badar, assisted him in the murders, the report added.

After carrying out the killings, Arshad reportedly dropped his father at the railway station before heading to the police station to confess. Based on his statement, police recovered the murder weapons, including a blade and the dupatta used in the crime.

Meanwhile, Arshad’s father remains at large. Police are reviewing CCTV camera footage from the railway station to trace his whereabouts and bring him to justice.

