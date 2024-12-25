Faridabad: Class 11 student fatally stabbed 14 times at market; 10 accused held

At least 10 people have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a class 11 student to death in a market in Haryana's Faridabad on Wednesday, PTI reported.



Anshul's family staged protests, accusing police of inaction and “laughing off” the matter when they complained of him receiving death threats on Instagram a few days ago.



According to the victim's sister Anjali, her brother had an argument with the accused a few days ago. On Tuesday, she and her brother had gone to the market when the accused named Himanshu Mathur and Rohit Dhama along with a few other men allegedly attacked Anshul with sticks and knives.



Anjali and some locals rushed to help her brother, who was stabbed 14 times by the accused. Anshul was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the PTI report added.



The victim's friend Anmol told the police that the accused wanted to “spread hooliganism in the Baslewa colony and used to sell drugs.”



“They would often misbehave with the girls in the area,” he told the police.



According to the friend, Anshul had an argument with the accused a few days ago. To take revenge, the accused allegedly killed Anshul.



Based on Anjali's complaint, an FIR was registered and 10 people, including Mathur and Dhama have been apprehended. Further investigation is underway, police said.

On Tuesday, a 21-year-old youth named Aman was stabbed to death while another man named Pawan was critically injured after being attacked by three juveniles in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, ANI quoted officials as saying.



The three juveniles were later apprehended, police added. According to the police, multiple teams formed after the incident, and within 2 hours all three juveniles were caught. The investigation revealed that the motive behind the crime was previous enmity and abuse.