Man stabbed to death while trying to save woman roommate in Greater Noida

Police said the deceased was identified as Yatin Sharma, 24, who hailed from Aligarh and resided in Ansal Golf Society in Omega 1 in Greater Noida.

He was sharing a two-room and kitchen flat with Chirag Chaudhary, 25, Abhinav Kumar, 25, both residents of Aligarh, and a 21-year-old woman student hailing from Meerut. The woman moved into the flat around three months ago, police said.

“Sharma, along with his friend Chaudhary, was running a cafe business in Beta 1 Plaza in Greater Noida. After closing the shop, they returned home to celebrate the birthday of their female roommate,” said Vidhyut Goyal, station house officer, Beta 2.

“It was suspected that they consumed alcohol together. Around 4am, Chaudhary saw a WhatsApp conversation on the woman’s phone and realised that she was in touch with someone else. He got angry over this and picked up a fight with her,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.

“The fight escalated, and he broke the woman’s phone. He physically assaulted her in front of his roommates, and as he picked up a knife to attack her, Sharma intervened to save her and sustained a knife injury to his chest in the process,” said the officer.

“Following the injury, the three roommates, including Chaudhary, rushed Sharma to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. Later, police were alerted by hospital authorities,” said the officer.

Police said Chaudhary and the woman were in a friendship, but after a dispute, they maintained a distance. When he came to know that she was chatting with someone else, he picked up a fight and tried to attack her in anger.

A case under section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the three, including the woman, at Beta 2 police station on Friday, and all three were arrested, said Pawan Kumar,assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, adding that further investigation is underway in the case.