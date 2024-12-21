Delhi man stabbed to death after failing to repay 45,000 loan

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in an apartment in the Narela area of outer north Delhi on Friday evening. The police have arrested three men in connection with the murder, which appears to be linked to a financial dispute. Police outside Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri in New Delhi. (Representational image.)

According to the police, Himanshu was found dead inside the flat he had been sharing with his friend Sumit Kaushik for the past four months. The police received a PCR call at 6:28 pm, and upon investigation, found that Himanshu was attacked and stabbed by four individuals, identified as Ravi, Sahil, Akshay Khatri, and Ashish.

The police said that the complainant, Sumit Kaushik, witnessed the incident and stated that the accused arrived at the apartment around 6 pm, attacked Himanshu, and fled the scene. The motive behind the murder appears to be linked to a financial dispute, with Ravi allegedly borrowing ₹45,000 from Sumit Kaushik and failing to return it.

The police said that Himanshu had reportedly visited Ravi's residence in Safiyabad and threatened his family, demanding repayment. Seeking revenge, Ravi, along with his accomplices, orchestrated the attack.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and arrested Ravi (30), Sahil (24), and Ashish (26). The police are still searching for Akshay Khatri, who is absconding.

Delhi crimes on the rise

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old scrap shop worker was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbours in a dispute over a common toilet not being flushed adequately.

The deceased Sudheer reportedly objected to the common toilet not being flushed properly, which led to a fight between the accused's family and the deceased and his siblings.

According to police, Bhikam Singh, his wife Meena, and their three sons Sanjay, 20, Rahul, 18, and a minor boy attacked the three youths. Using a kitchen knife, they stabbed Sudheer on his chest, face and scalp, which later proved fatal. His brother, Prem, 22, is undergoing treatment and his friend, Sagar, was discharged.