Siblings stab 28-year-old to death in northeast Delhi

A 28-year-old man died after he was stabbed in the neck on Friday night allegedly by two brothers, minutes after the victim and his relative rebuked and stooped the duo from harassing a woman, at Sunder Nagri in northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday. Manish Kumar , the victim. (HT Photo)

The accused were arrested on Saturdayfrom the area, officers said. They were identified as Salman Khan and his brother Arbaz Khan, who are in their thirties and are residents of Sunder Nagri.

The victim was identified as Manish Kumar alias Rahul, who lived in near the spot of crime. His uncle, Krishan Kumar, was with him when he was attacked, police said.

The killing led to tension and protests in the area, as members of the victim’s family and others blocked the Nand Nagri Road to demand justice, officers aware of the development said. Police also assured protesters of immediate and strict action against the alleged killers, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said that the Nand Nagri police station received a call at around 9.30pm on Friday about a stabbing near a restaurant in Sunder Nagri. The caller, identified himself as the victim;s uncle, Krishan Kumar.

According to Kumar, Salman and his Arbaz were allegedly harassing a woman, whose age was not known, near Gali Number 1 in Sunder Nagri, when he and his nephew intervened, and asked them to leave. While the brothers left at that time, around half an hour later, they stopped and quarrelled with Kumar when he was returning home, police said.

“Krishan Kumar told police that someone informed him that the two brothers were quarrelling with his nephew. When he reached there, he saw that Arbaz caught hold of Kumar while Salman stabbed him with a sharp weapon on the right side of his neck, leaving him seriously injured. The brothers fled the spot. Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment at around 4.30am on Saturday,” said the DCP.

A case of murder was registered and investigation taken up. During probe, police identified and nabbed the brothers from near their house, police said.

Initial interrogation of the accused revealed that they knew the girl, a police officer, who asked not to be named, said. While the two did not reveal why they were harassing the girl, investigators said they were probing if they were stalking her.

Salman runs a tea stall while his brother is a labourer, police said, adding that they have been previously involved in criminal cases, including attempt to murder and snatching.

The victim was also previously booked in four cases, including attempt to murder.

Meanwhile, people known to the victim alleged that the accused also physically abused the girl, and that their father had also joined them in the quarrel with Kumar. Police said they will record the statement of the woman to ascertain the claim.

“Manish is survived by his wife and two children. He was the only earning member in the family,” his friend Aman, identified by his single name, said.