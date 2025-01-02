Father-son duo kill neighbour in Maharashtra's Nashik, take his severed head to cops

A father-son duo in Maharashtra's Nashik allegedly murdered their neighbour with an axe and sickle, severed his head and then took it to the police station to surrender, news agency PTI reported citing an official on Thursday. The 35-year-old victim's family and that of the accused were in a long-standing dispute. (Representative Image)

The incident took place in Dindori taluka's Nanashi village on Wednesday morning, following which police arrested the accused man and detained his son.

The 40-year-old Suresh Boke, along with his son, killed their neighbour Gulab Ramchandra Waghmare. After this, they went to the Nanashi Outpost police station with the victim's head and the murder weapons, an official said.

He noted that as per initial investigation, it has been found that the accused and the victim's families were engaged in long-standing dispute. "They had lodged police complaints against each other on December 31. The next day, Boke and his son killed the Waghmare on the suspicion of helping the accused's daughter to elope," the report quoted the official as saying.

As the incident came to the light, it triggered tension among the villagers who, in an infuriated state, destroyed Boke's house and set their car on fire.

Amid the heightened tensions, local police personnel and troops of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) were deployed in the village to ensure maintenance of security.

Later, on the basis of a complaint filed by Waghmare's wife, Minabai, a case was registered at the Peth police station on Wednesday night under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 103(1)(murder), 352(intentional insult with intent to provoke preach of peace), and 351(2)(3)(criminal intimidation).

"While Boke was arrested, his son was detained. Both of them were handed over to the Dindori police for safety reasons. They will be produced in a court on Thursday. Security has been stepped up in the area and the situation is under control," the official said.

Earlier in December, a man in West Bengal's Kolkata had killed and severed the head of his sister-in-law after she rejected his advances.

The incident came to light when the severed head was found in a garbage dump near Graham Road. The accused, Atiur Rahman Laskar, later reportedly confessed to murdering the woman.

After rejecting her brother-in-law's advances, the victim had also begun to avoid him and blocked his phone number, this further infuriated him. In a fit of rage, he strangulated and beheaded her.

Similarly, a family of five in Delhi's Govindpuri attacked their neighbours and killed a 24-year-old during a tiff over common toilet. The victim, Sudheer Saxena, had suffered stab wounds to his chest, face and scalp.

(with PTI inputs)