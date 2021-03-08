IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Maratha reservation: SC seeks states' response on allowing over 50% quota
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Maratha reservation: SC seeks states' response on allowing over 50% quota

The request to seek a response from all states was raised by Maharashtra ,which has maintained that it is justified in exceeding the 50% ceiling in the state to benefit Marathas
READ FULL STORY
By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:00 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from all states on whether the 50% ceiling limit on reservation needs to be reconsidered.

The ceiling was imposed by a nine-judge Constitution Bench in the Indira Sahwney case in 1992, wherein the court strictly held that reservation cannot exceed 50%. However, the bench did indicate that in exceptional circumstances, reservation could be extended.

On Monday a five-judge bench, hearing a challenge to a law passed by Maharashtra in 2018 providing reservation to Marathas, said that it will examine whether the 50% rule laid by the 1992 decision needs to be reconsidered.

The bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan, LN Rao, SA Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat issued a notice to all states in this regard.

Also Read | Is Haryana’s new reservation law constitutionally tenable?

The bench also asked states to respond to a 2018 Constitution (102nd amendment) Act brought about by Parliament, which gave constitutional recognition to National Commission for Backward Classes. Article 342A was introduced via the amendment, by which the competence of states to make laws on reservation for Backward classes was taken away.

The bench said, “in view of the question of seminal importance on Article 342A, states have to be given opportunity to make their submissions.” The states were asked to make brief notes of submissions on whether they considered Article 342A as against the federal structure of the Constitution. The states were also asked to reply on whether Article 342A abridged their rights to create reservations for backward classes under Articles 15 and 16 of Constitution.

The request to seek a response from all states was raised by Maharashtra ,which has maintained that it is justified in exceeding the 50% ceiling in the state to benefit Marathas.

The 2018 Maratha quota law originally provided 16% reservation to Marathas and came after years of protests by the community. In June 2019, the Bombay high court trimmed the quantum of the quota to 12% in education and 13% in jobs. In its order, the high court said the 50% cap could be breached in exceptional circumstances

Representing Maharashtra, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted that before considering the law that involves the interpretation of Article 342A and the Indira Sahwney decision all states must be heard.

Rohatgi said, “All states need to be heard as Article 342A takes away the legislative competence of states to make laws for backward classes under Articles 15 and 16 in education and employment.”

Attorney General KK Venugopal agreed that states will have to be heard as the 102nd amendment deals with the state’s power to legislate on reservation for backward classes after the 102nd amendment introduced National Commission for Backward Classes.

The court then agreed to have all states on board.

The bench will now consider the law passed by Maharashtra in light of the larger questions of law on which all states will be heard.

The next hearing in the case will be on March 15 and proceed on a day-to-day basis. The bench expects to wrap up the hearings by March 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Graphic depicting the location of the earthquake(National Centre for Seismology)
Graphic depicting the location of the earthquake(National Centre for Seismology)
india news

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

Edited by Joydeep Bose | ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Notably, an earthquake measuring magnitude 2.4 on the Richter Scale had hit the same region last month, the NCS had informed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee.(AP)
Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee.(AP)
india news

News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee to hold foot march in Kolkata

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural in Mumbai on March 6, 2021. (AFP)
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural in Mumbai on March 6, 2021. (AFP)
india news

86.25% new Covid cases in 6 states: Govt

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 11,141, followed by Kerala with 2,100 and Punjab with 1,043 new infections, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Maratha reservation: SC seeks states' response on allowing over 50% quota

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The request to seek a response from all states was raised by Maharashtra ,which has maintained that it is justified in exceeding the 50% ceiling in the state to benefit Marathas
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (File photo)
The Supreme Court. (File photo)
india news

‘Didn’t ask accused to marry girl’: CJI Bobde on row over remarks in rape case

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Seeking to dispel a controversy after bench led by him asked a rape accused last week whether he was ready to marry the complainant, Justice Bobde pointed out that his questions to the lawyer for the accused were in the facts of that case but there was misreporting by the media
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men row their makeshift raft made of plastic pipes on the Dal Lake.(AP)
Men row their makeshift raft made of plastic pipes on the Dal Lake.(AP)
india news

Snowfall and rains bring down Kashmir temperature

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:38 PM IST
  • Another spell of scattered to widespread rain with thunderstorm and snowfall is most likely during March 11-13th, as per the weather department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pharmacist displays a box of tocilizumab, which is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. (REUTERS)
A pharmacist displays a box of tocilizumab, which is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. (REUTERS)
india news

Arthritis drug cuts death risk by half in severe Covid-19 patients: Study

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Since the rheumatoid arthritis drug is immunosuppressive, doctors were concerned that it could lead to more secondary infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image courtesy: ANI
Image courtesy: ANI
india news

International Women's Day: Women MPs push for 33% reservation in Parliament

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • The Women's Reservation Bill is the pending bill in the Parliament that seeks amendment in the Constitution of India to reserve one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and in all state legislatures for women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)
Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)
india news

Low attendance in Demand for Grants meetings an area of concern: Naidu

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Addressing members of the Upper House, Naidu said the attendance of members of non-BJP and non-Congress parties and groups fell to 27.60% from 40% last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Explained: Why Haryana’s new reservation law may be unconstitutional

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2021 , every employer is required to employ 75% “local candidates” for posts where the gross monthly salary is not more than 50,000
READ FULL STORY
Close
The women protesters arrive at Tikri border near Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
The women protesters arrive at Tikri border near Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Women protesters join ongoing stir demanding repeal of 'black laws'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:38 AM IST
The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protest, said it expects 15,000 women protesters at Tikri and 4,000 at Singhu on Monday. The women are coming to protest sites new Delhi on the occasion of International Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
india news

International Women's Day: Punjab lines up 8 schemes aimed at female empowerment

Posted by Joydeep Bose | ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:38 AM IST
The International Women's Day, on March 8 every year, celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tremor was recorded at 7.42 AM with its epicentre 13 km east-north-east of Dudhai in Kutch district(PTI/ Representational photo)
The tremor was recorded at 7.42 AM with its epicentre 13 km east-north-east of Dudhai in Kutch district(PTI/ Representational photo)
india news

Magnitude 3.2 tremor felt in Gujarat's Kutch district, no casualties reported

Posted by Joydeep Bose | PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Kutch is located in a very high-risk seismic zone, according to the state disaster management authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at AIIMS in New Delhi, last Monday. (ANI Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at AIIMS in New Delhi, last Monday. (ANI Photo )
india news

India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive jumps four-fold as PM Modi is inoculated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Some of the biggest companies operating in the country have said they will cover the costs of vaccination for their employees and families, including Accenture Plc, Infosys Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ships' crew will participate in professional and cultural exchanges as well as friendly sports fixtures with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy(PTI File Photo/Representative Image )
The ships' crew will participate in professional and cultural exchanges as well as friendly sports fixtures with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy(PTI File Photo/Representative Image )
india news

Indian Navy Ships to visit Bangladesh on 50th anniversary of 1971 Liberation war

ANI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:42 AM IST
India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of the liberation war in which the Pakistan Army was thrown out of Bangladesh and 90,000 of their troops were made to surrender.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP