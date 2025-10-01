Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
Maharashtra school gets civic body notice over ‘ban’ on religious, cultural symbols

PTI |
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 01:42 pm IST

Some parents raised objections over students being prohibited from wearing 'tilak' or 'tikli' (bindi) on their foreheads, bangles, and rakhi.

The Kalyan civic body in Maharashtra has issued a notice to a private school for allegedly prohibiting students from wearing religious and cultural symbols, an official said on Wednesday.

Photo for representation(REUTERS)

The controversy erupted after some parents raised objections over students being prohibited from wearing 'tilak' or 'tikli' (bindi) on their foreheads, bangles, and rakhi or sacred threads.

The parents alleged that the 'tilak' put on by some students was forcibly removed and they were threatened with punishment. Some parents also claimed that students were physically reprimanded.

Some local workers of a political party brought the matter to the attention of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) education department following the complaints from several parents.

The department on Tuesday sent a notice to the school administration, demanding an explanation for the restrictive rules and the alleged punitive actions against students, an official said.

"Immediately after the complaint by the parents, the department acted and sent a notice to the school. We hope to resolve the issue soon. There is no need to stretch the matter further. The issue will be resolved amicably between the parents and the school management," the official said.

The school management, in a statement, defended its policies while underscoring its commitment to secularism, quality education, and student safety.

"The school has not issued any fatwa," it said, adding the institution gives "top priority to the safety of the students".

The school always works to maintain "harmony between the school, students, parents, teachers and management," it added.

