Maharashtra: Thane records 260 fresh Covid-19 cases, two more fatalities

The Covid-19 count in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 2,52,723 with 260 new cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,140, an official said on Thursday.

The 260 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

So far, 2,43,291 patients have recuperated from the infection, which improved the recovery rate to 96.27 per cent. There are 3,292 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 tally has gone up to 45,083 while the death toll is 1,196, he said.

Meanwhile, 17,763 health workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Thane so far, District Health Officer Dr Manish Renge said.

A total of 85.40 per cent health workers in the district have been administered the vaccine, he said.

On Wednesday alone, 4,527 health workers were vaccinated, he said.

